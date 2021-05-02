BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.41.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. 1,445,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

