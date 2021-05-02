Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0080 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $104,186.19 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

