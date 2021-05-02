BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.17 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $19.17 million and $44,506.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00007830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001449 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,521,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,309,720 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

