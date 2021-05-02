Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

BKH opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

