BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 33.7% in April

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 111,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,622. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

