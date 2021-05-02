BLAST (BLAST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BLAST has a market cap of $43,890.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.