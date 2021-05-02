Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,882.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $289,882.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

