Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.38 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to at least $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,809,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

