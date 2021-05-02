Blox (CDT) Price Tops $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Blox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blox has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

Blox Coin Profile

Blox (CDT) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

