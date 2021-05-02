BMO Capital Markets Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $241.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 215,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

