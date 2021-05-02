BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.