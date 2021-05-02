Bokf Na Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

