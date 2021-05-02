Bokf Na Has $433,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

