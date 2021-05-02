Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Entergy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.