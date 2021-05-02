Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bokf Na lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.06 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

