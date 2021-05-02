Bokf Na Purchases 184 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.