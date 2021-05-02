Bokf Na Sells 41,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,987,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

