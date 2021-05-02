BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $280,736.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $280,736.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

