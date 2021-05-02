Bonfida (FIDA) Price Reaches $3.29 on Top Exchanges

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00281140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.32 or 0.01132348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.47 or 1.00190807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

