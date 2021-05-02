Boosted Finance Price Tops $56.15 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $56.15 or 0.00099371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $141,408.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

