Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

BLX opened at C$39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

