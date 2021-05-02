Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 273,824 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.