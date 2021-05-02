Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $49.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

