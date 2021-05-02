Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Short Interest Update

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Box Ships stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 47,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,259. Box Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

