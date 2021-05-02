BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0604

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

