Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BOXL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

