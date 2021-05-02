Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 1,393 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

