Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 799 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

