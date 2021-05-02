Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.