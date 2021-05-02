Brian Harris Sells 12,546 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

