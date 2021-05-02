Bridge Mutual Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $35.16 million and $395,737.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.