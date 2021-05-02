Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

