Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.32. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

