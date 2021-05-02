Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Duluth has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.