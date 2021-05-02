Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $38.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.60 million to $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $723.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

