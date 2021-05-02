Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. Insiders have sold 65,901 shares of company stock worth $10,584,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.71. 600,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,498. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.