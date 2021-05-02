Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.29. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

