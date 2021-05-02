Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.62. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,024,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.