Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.60 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $121.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,363 shares of company stock worth $2,220,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 520,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

