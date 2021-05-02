Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $21.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.18 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

