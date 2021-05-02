Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

BBDC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a PE ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

