Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.66 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $465.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,567. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

