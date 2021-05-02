Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.75. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.