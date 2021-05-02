Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 231%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 788,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,007. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

