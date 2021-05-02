Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a P/E ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

