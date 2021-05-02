Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post $2.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.90. 964,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,580. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

