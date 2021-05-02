Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.31). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 262,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,502. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

