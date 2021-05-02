Brokerages Expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 30.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,722 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 777,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.