Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,690. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

