Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $233.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.10 million and the highest is $238.50 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $160.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $968.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE:OXM traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.